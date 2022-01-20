Jimmy Buffett coming to Savannah in April

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Popular singer Jimmy Buffett plans to perform in Savannah this coming April, according to Enmarket Arena.

Enmarket Arena announced the entertainer will play at the arena on April 21 as part of his “Life on the Flip Side Redux” tour.

According to Enmarket Arena, tickets go on sale Friday at 10am here: https://bit.ly/BuffettSAV22

Buffett has been entertaining crowds over five decades.The singer/song writer’s most well known songs include “Come Monday” and “Margaritaville.”

Jimmy and the Coral Reefer Band will also be headlining the XPR Fan Fest in Augusta on Friday April, 8th during Masters Week.