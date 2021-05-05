Jet lands in swampy area at Ridgeland Airport

FILE – Runway at Ridgeland Airport

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A jet landed in a swampy area at the Ridgeland-Claude Dean Airport Wednesday morning.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Gulfstream jet suffered a brake malfunction as it was landing around 11 a.m.

There were five people aboard the aircraft, including two pilots and three passengers. No one was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate.

The Ridgeland Airport is a public-use airport serving Jasper County. Last year, a new 4,200-foot runway opened up at the airport to accommodate some larger planes.

