SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We have learned a jet was forced to do what’s known as a go-around at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport last night.

The video above is flight tracking from Flightaware.com. Wsav has learned a regional jet flying for United Airlines was forced to abort a landing at the airport just seconds before touching down – a spokesperson for the airport says another plane was on the runway. That airliner, a CRJ 200, landed on a different runway minutes later.

United Airlines tells us it is referring all questions about what happened to the FAA.

We asked the FAA about the incident last night. In just the last 30 minutes, a spokesperson for the agency says “we’re working on it.”