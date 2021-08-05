Jesup mayor resigning after 7 years

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Jesup Mayor David Keith is resigning after seven years on the job.

In a letter dated Aug. 3, Keith suggests personal matters played a role in his decision to step down.

“The events playing out behind the scenes at the Olympics illustrate the fact that there is a cost to everything and it is wise to realize when the personal cost exceeds a place in the public arena,” the mayor wrote. “While serving until the end of my term would have been my intention, I feel that with the dynamics at work the city commissioners can move ahead without any disruption.”

Keith took office on Nov. 2, 2014, according to city records. His resignation will take effect on Sept. 1, 2021.

There have been a few other changes to city leadership in recent months.

City Manager Mike Deal retired at the end of June after 50 years of public service. Chief Mike Lane was fired in February after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against him and the city.

Rose Marcus was appointed to the interim city manager role until the job is filled permanently.

Perry Morgan was sworn in as Jesup’s new police chief in May. He’s the first African American appointed to the position.

City commissioners are expected to discuss a special election to fill the mayor’s unexpired term on Monday at 5 p.m.

“Nothing happens without a dream and I’ve certainly lived mine,” stated Keith, who is a 50-year resident of Jesup, according to his bio.

“I hope others out there will live the dream of public service and that our community will continue to dream of improving our beautiful city.”