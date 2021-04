JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – A fire Tuesday night damaged a medical facility under renovation in Jesup.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at the Wayne Memorial and St. Joseph Candler building on Peachtree Street to discover heavy fire coming from the roof.

Fire officials say the building was unoccupied and was under renovation.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.