JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – A Tuesday afternoon fire in downtown Jesup led to the closing of 7 stores and a movie theater.

The Strand movie theater closed due to heavy smoke damage.

According to reports, the fire started in an alleyway behind the Strand Theater with flames spreading to the rear of the business.

The stores sustained heavy smoke damage with one store owner carrying everything she could out the store.