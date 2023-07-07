JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — Chief Perry L. Morgan announced his resignation from the Jesup Police Department this week.

Morgan was the first African-American chief of police of Jesup and took on the role just over two years ago following the firing of the previous chief of police, Mike Lane.

In his resignation letter, Chief Morgan took the time to thank the old city commissioners, mayor, and city manager for giving him the opportunity to serve the Jesup community.

Morgan will officially resign on July 12, 2023.

See the full resignation letter below: