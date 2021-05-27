Jenkins HS alumni bid farewell to building before demolition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A group of Jenkins High School alumni visited their old stomping grounds Wednesday to get one last look before their old school building is demolished.

Crews prepare to demolish the old building Friday while a new building is being built for the school.

Dozens of former Jenkins’ students attended the farewell event Wednesday and even took a group photo.

Kathy Lewis, class of 1976, says she isn’t happy about the loss of the building but understands.

“It will be sad to see the building go, but I understand that new technology and spaces need to be improved and the cost of renovating versus building new all has to be taken in. But we will be sad the old building is gone,” explained Lewis.

Jenkins was built back in 1956.

Construction of the new building is expected to be completed by the start of school in August.