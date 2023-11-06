SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One local student has been chosen to offer his perspective and represent his fellow students under a prestigious national news program.

Harrison Tran, a junior at Jenkins High School, has been selected as one of 26 students on the PBS News Hour Student Reporting Labs (SRL) Student Advisory Council.

(Image provided)

In this role, he’ll provide feedback on stories that are important to students, pitch unique ideas and contribute to SRL projects.

“It’s never been more important to hear from young people, particularly as we head into the 2024 election cycle,” said Marie Cusick, SRL’s editorial director. “Their voices are critical to informing how we approach our coverage.”

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) called Harrison “an outstanding young man engaged politically and civically in his community and school.”

He currently serves as the Policy Fellow for Deep Center’s Action Research Team and the assistant editor of the Jenkins High yearbook. SCCPSS said he’s a key member of the Jenkins Model United Nations and Student Ambassador teams.