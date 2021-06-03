Jekyll, St. Simons beachgoers advised of Golden Ray oil discharge

Pollution mitigation vessels standby to contain a discharge of oil from the Golden Ray wreck on Tuesday. (St. Simons Sound Incident response photo)

A response vessel tows a Current Buster to collect any oil that escapes the Environmental Protection Barrier (EPB) during pollution mitigation operations on Tuesday. (St. Simons Sound Incident response photo)

On-water response team member recovers an oil globule near Clam Creek on Tuesday. (St. Simons Sound Incident response photo)

A shoreline survey team member identifies light oiling on the sand near St. Simons Lighthouse on Tuesday. (St. Simons Sound Incident response photo)

A pollution mitigation team recovers light oiling discovered during a shoreline survey near St Simons lighthouse on Tuesday. The response uses specialized mitigation teams for recovery operations that require more labor and equipment than can be carried by shoreline survey team members. (St. Simons Sound Incident response photo)

Responders deploy white sorbent boom near the orange barrier boom used at the entrance of Clam Creek on Tuesday. Sorbent boom is hydrophobic and can absorb any oil material floating on the water’s surface. (St. Simons Sound Incident response photo)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Health officials are urging beachgoers to be on alert for oil that discharged from the Golden Ray wreck earlier this week.

According to the Glynn County Health Department, swimmers and recreational fishers on Jekyll and St. Simons islands could come across oily substances or a sheen on the surface of the water.

As cutting operations continue on the cargo ship wreckage, oil and debris continue to spread from the site. Response teams are monitoring the situation, but some of the oil has reached the coastline.

The health department offers the following advice to anyone who comes into contact with the oil leaks:

If you step on a tarball or get oil on your skin, wash off the oil with soap and clean water.

Don’t use harsh detergents, solvents or other chemicals to wash oil from skin or clothing – these could be harmful to you.

If you see a sheen of oil on the surface of the water, get out of the water and report the sheen to the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.

Do not swim or fish in an area with a visible oil sheen.

The Golden Ray capsized in 2019 as it was carrying over 4,000 cars and other vehicles.