Jekyll, St. Simons beachgoers advised of Golden Ray oil discharge

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Health officials are urging beachgoers to be on alert for oil that discharged from the Golden Ray wreck earlier this week.
According to the Glynn County Health Department, swimmers and recreational fishers on Jekyll and St. Simons islands could come across oily substances or a sheen on the surface of the water.
As cutting operations continue on the cargo ship wreckage, oil and debris continue to spread from the site. Response teams are monitoring the situation, but some of the oil has reached the coastline.
The health department offers the following advice to anyone who comes into contact with the oil leaks:
- If you step on a tarball or get oil on your skin, wash off the oil with soap and clean water.
- Don’t use harsh detergents, solvents or other chemicals to wash oil from skin or clothing – these could be harmful to you.
- If you see a sheen of oil on the surface of the water, get out of the water and report the sheen to the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.
- Do not swim or fish in an area with a visible oil sheen.
The Golden Ray capsized in 2019 as it was carrying over 4,000 cars and other vehicles.