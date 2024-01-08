TELFAIR, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a local high school student.

The driver was identified as Haley Ray, a senior at Jeff Davis High School.

On Friday, around 6:49 a.m., troopers were dispatched to Turnpike Cemetery Road in Telfair County for a single-vehicle accident.

GSP said Haley was driving a Polaris Ranger, an off-road vehicle, south on Turnpike Cemetery Road when she lost control and was ejected from the vehicle.

Haley died on the scene, according to the Telfair County Coroner.

Jeff Davis High School’s principal Dr. Greer Smith shared the following message on the school’s Facebook page:

It is with great sadness that I reach out to inform you that we tragically lost Senior Haley Ray yesterday evening. Haley was a well liked and respected young lady who represented JDHS well in multiple areas, and she will be greatly missed by our students and staff. This tragedy once again reminds us all of how precious life truly is, and reaffirms the reality that we are not promised tomorrow. I encourage you all to support and love on each other in this time of sadness and please keep her family in your prayers. We will have the Career Center open for students throughout the day Monday to speak with a counselor if they feel the need. Students, I pray that each of you know how much we truly love you as individuals, and how much you mean to us here at JDHS. The faculty and staff are here for you always. Please let me know if I can do anything for you.

Jeff Davis County Schools also shared a statement online: