JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A Hilton Head man has been arrested after hitting a deputy’s patrol vehicle while driving more than 100 miles per hour, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).

Alan Paz-Yanez, 26, has been charged by the South Carolina Highway Patrol with driving under the influence.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on Highway 278 (Independence Boulevard) near the intersection of Argent Boulevard.

provided by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

The deputy was struck by Paz-Yanez in the rear of his vehicle as he was traveling west, JCSO said.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They’ve since been released.

“The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to please don’t drink and drive,” JCSO said in a press release. “If you are going to drink please have a designated driver.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the incident.