JCB to host manufacturing job fair in Pooler

One of JCB’s High Mobility Engineer Excavators manufactured in Pooler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – JCB, which manufactures construction and agricultural equipment, is hosting a job fair on Saturday for more than 30 open positions.

The job fair will be held at JCB’s headquarters, located at 2000 Bamford Boulevard in Pooler, on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

JCB will be accepting applications and conducting interviews for jobs in assembly, fabrication, repair, wet paint and facilities departments.

“JCB is excited to welcome potential new manufacturing team members to our headquarters on Saturday,” said Tonya Poole, vice president of Human Resources for JCB North America. “The business has seen continued demand from our construction, agriculture and defense customers leading to exciting growth opportunities for JCB and for our local economy, local industry partners and our Pooler-based workforce.”

Those who are interested in applying are encouraged to pre-register for the job fair by emailing a resume to jcbnaresumes@jcb.com with “JCB Manufacturing Job Fair” in the email subject line.

The company says pre-registration is not mandatory and will not affect the outcome of an application.

A few more things to note ahead of Saturday:

Applicants should bring a printed resume, valid state-issued identification and proof of relevant vocational certifications

Approved candidates will participate in onsite interviews

Applicants are required to submit to standard pre-employment screening

For additional information about careers at JCB, visit here.