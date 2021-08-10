JCB to host job fair Saturday for manufacturing positions

One of JCB’s High Mobility Engineer Excavators manufactured in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — JCB North America is hosting a job fair for manufacturing positions this weekend.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at JCB’s headquarters at 2000 Bamford Boulevard in Pooler.

JCB, which manufactures construction and agricultural equipment, will be accepting applicants for all open manufacturing positions, focusing on assembly team members.

Hiring managers say prior manufacturing experience is preferred but not required.

“JCB North America’s need for additional manufacturing team members continues to grow as our industry sees increased demand for our products,” said Tonya Poole, vice president of JCB Human Resources.

“We’re looking forward to speaking with candidates interested in joining our fast-paced environment and helping to produce the highest quality products for our customers,” Poole added.

Job details

Starting pay for manufacturing positions is $16.50 to $17 per hour. Employees hired with a Diesel Mechanic Certification are eligible for a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

Applicants should bring a printed resume, a valid state-issued ID and proof of relevant vocational certifications.

JCB encourages applicants to apply online before the job fair. Those who do so should still bring a resume with them to the event.

Applicants are required to submit to standard pre-employment screening.

Approved candidates will participate in onsite interviews.