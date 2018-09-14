Jasper County: Zone A residents urged to evacuate; Emergency shelter opening

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Evacuation zone map via SCEMD.org

RIDGELAND (S.C.) - Jasper County officials are urging residents who may be in flood-prone or low lying areas to take action ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Although there is not an evacuation order in the county, those who live in Zone A or in low lying areas are urged to leave for higher ground. You can check your zone on SCEMD.org.

An emergency shelter is opening up in Ridgeland starting at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials will be opening the shelter at the Ridgeland-Hardeeville School Complex (250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland, S.C.). The entrance to the shelter is located at the rear of the complex and can be accessed from the bus loop road.

A few guidelines apply:

-Pets will be accepted, but pet owners must bring food, crates and a maximum of a 6-foot leash

-The Ridgeland shelter is not capable of handling evacuees with special medical needs

Those with special medical needs and are in need of shelter placement are urged to call 843-726-4421, extension 9 for assistance.

Officials in Jasper County and the Town of Ridgeland are working diligently to prepare and implement emergency response plans to ensure the safety of all residents.

Residents can contact the Ridgeland Fire Department directly at 843-726-7522. The South Carolina emergency helpline is also active around the clock at 1-866-246-0133.

For more information on Jasper County Emergency Services, visit their website here.