JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – A Lowcountry nonprofit has teamed up with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for a program that could be a lifesaver for families in the area.

Project Lifesaver is a community-based, public safety, nonprofit organization that provides law enforcement, fire/rescue and caregivers with a program designed to protect, and when necessary, quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering.

The program assists those with Alzheimer’s/dementia, children and youth with autism or other spectrum disorders, as well as those with any cognitive condition that leaves an individual vulnerable and apt to wander.

Recovery times for participating agencies average 30 minutes, which is 95% less time than standard operations without Project Lifesaver.

Beaufort County already has multiple clients using their system.

The GFWC Woman’s League of the Lowcountry secured a grant from the GFWC South Carolina’s Progress Foundation for $3,000. Combined with funds from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, it was possible to purchase a Project Lifesaver startup package which includes training for eight deputies, two antennas, two receivers and two transmitters (Total cost: $4,500). This means that two clients can be enrolled in the program now that the training has been completed.

Receiver/antenna sets are still needed to cover Jasper County ($1,199 each) and for each person enrolled in the program, a transmitter kit is needed for $345. There is no cost to the family or caregiver for enrolling a qualified person in the program.

Donations can be sent to:

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

12008 North Jacob Smart Blvd

Ridgeland, SC 29936

For more information regarding this program, contact:

Lt. Charles Williams

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

P.O. Box 986

12008 North Jacob Smart Blvd.

Ridgeland, SC 29936

Office: 843-726-7777