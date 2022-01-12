Jasper County schools go virtual due to COVID

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Jasper County School District is making a temporary shift to virtual learning.

Citing the omicron variant’s community spread, three class closures at elementary schools and several staff shortages due to COVID-19, officials made the decision to close schools this Thursday, Jan. 13, until the following Thursday, Jan. 20.

School programs are canceled during this closure, however, officials said all athletics will continue as scheduled unless otherwise noted.

E-learning is mandatory during the closure, according to the district. Jasper County students will be required to log in for virtual learning via their district-issued device.

Students are expected to take home their technology Wednesday. Families needing a hot spot for data are asked to contact their child’s school.

As for meals, breakfast and lunch will be prepared for students for four days. The first delivery will be made according to students’ bus routes this Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. The district will also have curbside meal pickup available for students who are car riders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the cafeteria of each school.

This is the second Lowcountry school in the area to make the virtual learning shift. The Colleton County School District is transitioning online through Wednesday, Jan. 19.