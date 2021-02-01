Jasper County School District to reopen for in-person learning

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Starting next week, the Jasper County School District will reopen for in-person learning.

Students will return to the classroom Monday through Thursday, though virtual learning will remain an option. Fridays will be virtual-only for all students.

Masks are required for all students and staff with “no exceptions,” according to the district. Officials say temperatures will be taken, consistent cleaning/sanitation protocols will be followed and social distancing will be maintained “to the extent possible.”

JCSD has also set up a drive-thru testing site for staff and students, available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Grays Highway.

Over the last two weeks, the county has seen 160 new cases and more than 1,800 since the pandemic began.

Para información en español, ver abajo: