Jasper County offices to re-close due to rise in COVID-19 cases

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – Jasper County officials announce their decision to close county offices to the public once again starting on Monday.

Officials say the decision was made due to an increase of COVID-19 cases over the last three weeks.

Officials say the increase in the number of positive local COVID cases and the volume of transactions within the County office buildings was placing a greater personal risk on Jasper County employees and their families at home.

Jasper County says other factors considered in their decision included the burden being placed on the County to supply personal protective equipment to everyone entering county buildings and the time and the expense for continual cleaning of the County facilities.

County owned parks and trails will remain open. The County Trash Collection sites will remain on normal operation.

Business transactions with County offices will return as it was prior to the reopening on June 15th through the use of the drop-box for payments and appointments through email, the county website at www.jaspercountysc.gov or by calling the individual departments.