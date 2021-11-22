Jasper County Fire Rescue station relocates after black mold detected

COOSAWHATCHIE, S.C. (WSAV) – Emergency responders with Jasper County Fire Rescue have been temporarily relocated due to mold concerns at their station in Coosawhatchie on I-95 at Exit 28.

Officials said several types of mold were detected in certain rooms at the station, including black mold.

Jasper County Fire Rescue has not reported any reactions to the mold among emergency responders.

According to Chief Russell Wells, director of Jasper County’s emergency services, staff members moved to the nearest station to continue providing services.

Wells added county staff members are now looking at options for remediating the mold issue, replacing sections of the station or building a new structure.

“The health of our personnel is always a top priority,” Wells stated. “We are taking appropriate measures to protect our staff and to continue our ability to provide emergency services to the county.

“Solutions for this issue will take time to evaluate, and we may need to make some other

operational changes in the short term.”

County Administrator Andrew Fulghum said he’s confident the county can provide needed emergency services in Coosawhatchie despite the relocation.

Meanwhile, the county is building a $1.8 million station in Ridgeland.