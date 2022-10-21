JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested a now-former corrections officer after an investigation uncovered that he was smuggling contraband into the detention center where he worked.

According to police, Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C. was arrested for Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office.

According to the affidavit, Smith brought items listed as contraband to an inmate illegally over the summer by hiding items in his coat pocket.

The SLED investigation was requested by Director Arthur Benjamin of the Jasper County

Detention Center.

Smith was booked at the Jasper County Detention Center.

