Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for attempted murder suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) asks the public for help locating a wanted attempted murder suspect.

JCSO says Antonio Maurice Roberson, 44, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for attempted murder.

Roberson stands 6’3” and weighs 165 lbs.

JCSO says Roberson is known to frequent Longhall Road in Jasper County.

Officials say Roberson is considered a dangerous individual.

JCSO asks anyone with information on Roberson’s whereabouts to call JCSO at 843-726-7777 or 843-726-7519.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.