Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office: Drive-by shooting leads to arrests

SAVANNAH, AGa., - (WSAV) Clergy leaders are learning the tools to help people fight addiction through a series of forums that wrapped up in Savannah. The Congregation Mickve Israel is the backdrop for the final for 2019. The gathers are sponsored by the Interfaith and Addiction Recovery Coalition, a group that came together in the wake of the growing opioid epidemic.

The forums plug priests, pastors, rabbis, and Imam's into the network of addiction recovery resources available to people no matter their level of insurance coverage. Rabbi Robert Haas says the veil is being pulled off this problem in the faith community, " It goes beyond religion, I mean, I know in Judaism keeping these issues a secret has been part of our way for a very long time and in recent years we are finally getting over the stigma… The issues people face with addiction have nothing to do with who you are. Sometimes it's luck. Sometimes it's situational. But we come together and say, you know what, we have to learn about the networks that help people. We have to go out of our way to test people and see what the signs are," Hass said.