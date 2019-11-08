Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office: Drive-by shooting leads to arrests

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Jasper County Sheriff’s Office investigate an overnight shooting. Officials say no one was hurt but a home received damage.
The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a drive-by shooting at the 1000 block of Mitchelville road in Ridgeland after 2:00 a.m. Friday.
Officials say a traffic stop of a suspect vehicle later that morning led to the arrest of two suspects.
Investigators also recovered a gun alleged discarded from the suspect vehicle.
Jasper County officials continue to investigate.