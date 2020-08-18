Jasper Co. School District: Three Ridgeland Elementary staff members tested positive for COVID-19

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Jasper County School District (JSCD) says three staff members at Ridgeland Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the Ridgeland Elementary school staff has been asked to be tested, quarantine, and work from home until further notice.

JCSD officials say administrators have contacted parents of children who may have been in contact with a staff member who has tested positive.

With the exception of Ridgeland Elementary, the district remains open.

JCSD says masks are a requirement for everyone and must be worn properly when on any campus/facility, and when operating any district owned vehicles, including buses.

The school district encourages everyone to remain safe, adhere to the CDC Guidelines, and practice compassion when dealing with others.