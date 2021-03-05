Jasper Co. School District prepares to roll out COVID-19 vaccine for staff

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Jasper County School District (JCSD) announced a partnership with Tenet Health, via Coastal Carolina Hospital, to begin rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine for JCSD staff.

Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Tuesday that South Carolina would advance to Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Phase 1B makes school staff among the group to become eligible for the vaccine.

Tuesday the governor and SC’s Superintendent of Education urged school districts to begin offering five days of in-person instruction immediately.

According to JCSD, individuals who opted to receive the vaccination have been placed on a list submitted to Tenet Health.

Officials say staff will receive the Pfizer vaccination. The Pfizer vaccination is a series of two shots delivered 21 days apart. Appointments for the 2nd dose will be scheduled at the time of first dose.

Individuals who opted to receive the vaccine will be notified by a health official once an appointment date for staff vaccinations is scheduled.

For individuals who did not opt to receive the vaccination will have the opportunity, on a later date, to be vaccinated.

JCSD asks any staff that have any questions to contact the District’s Nurse Coordinator, Ms. Michele Wright, RN, BSN.