Jasper Co. School District pauses in-person learning at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – Jasper County School District (JCSD) made the decision to pause in-school learning for Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School.

JCSD says the decision was made after the district saw a dramatic escalation in COVID case rates.

There are 24 documented infections at the school with 96 students and faculty in quarantine.

The district expects the numbers could go up as quarantined team members are tested.

Later this week, JCSD officials plan to release updated numbers and possible plans on resuming in-school learning at the high school.

Read a letter from JCSD to district families about the changes below: