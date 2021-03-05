Jasper Co. inmate tests positive for COVID-19

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Jasper County Detention Center (JCDC) says one of their detainees tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

JCDC officials say the inmate previously tested negative twice and exhibited no symptoms.

The JCDC also identified three additional detainees with symptoms similar to COVID-19.

County officials say they are working with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control Public Health Division.

Quarantine procedures are also in place as detainees and staff undergo further COVID-19 testing.

“Our priorities are to ensure the health, safety, and security of our detainees and staff; stop the virus from spreading any further within the facility; and provide medical care for those who are ill,” said Arthur Benjamin, director of the Jasper County Detention Facility.

This week the JCDC is holding 53 inmates.

The detention center is now under a 14-day quarantine.