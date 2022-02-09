Jasper Co. councilman refuses to resign over address ‘oversight’

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Jasper County leader – whose address makes some say he’s ineligible for a county council seat – says he will not resign.

Councilman Alvin Atkins ran in the Pocatalico District, but actually lives in the Coosawhatchie community. The county is calling it an “oversight”, but doesn’t believe Atkins was eligible for the post.

Atkins released a statement saying, in part, that he has “no intention” of stepping down.

“My sole focus is to continue to improve upon the great strides we have made together and the issues that impact the people of Jasper County, rather than challenging the results of a fair election,” Atkins said.

The county says Atkins will continue to serve until he resigns or is removed by the court.