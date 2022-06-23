SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — We have heard the cases and evidence against Alex Murdaugh, but we have not heard from the man himself, until now.

Just released 121 jail recordings offer some insight into Alex’s life in jail and what he thinks about the investigation.

The recordings are from a six-month-long period from October 2021 to March 2022.

Food, travel, jobs, and football. All topics most folks would have on the phone every day. Also points of discussion between Alex Murdaugh and his son, Buster, brother and sister-in-law.

The difference is he is talking from behind bars, held on a $7 million bond facing 82 charges.

He talks to various people on the jail phone, admitting he knows that the person on the other line isn’t the only one listening.

“I know that every single phone call I make they are keeping an index of and people are listening to it,” says Alex. “Probably multiple people.”

“I know they are listening to these phone calls,” said Buster Murdaugh to his father. “I hope they listen to this one because I want them to know they are sh–ty.”

Video provided by WCBD.

During several conversations, Alex tries to comfort his son about what happened, and what he did.

“I put so much on you,” said Alex.

“It’s all right,” responded Buster.

“You say that but it’s not OK. I just wish there was something I could do about it now.”

He also worked to ease Buster’s mind about the civil lawsuit he is named in involving the boat crash that led to Mallory Beach’s death.

Buster allegedly gave his brother Paul his i-d to buy alcohol the night Mallory was killed.

Paul was behind the wheel of the boat when it hit a piling, throwing Mallory into the water.

“This case against you is really really next to nothing,” Alex said to Buster. “I’m talking about the boat case, the civil case against you.”

“I knew that from the beginning,” said Buster. “They play all these f****** games and I am tired of it.”

“I don’t blame you.”

“But there will come a day,” said Buster.

“You know you are right. Karma is a b***h,” said Alex.

Alex used the phrase “when I get out” multiple times during the 121 different calls over a 6 month period. One time seemingly dismissing even a new set of charges filed by the grand jury against him.

“Jim (Griffin, Alex’s Lawyer) told me the Grand Jury indicted a bunch more things last Friday. But you know that’s just overkill right?”

“Yeah”

“They are just trying to pile it on me now right?’

“I’m aware.”

“But I can take it.”

He also opened up about the media coverage of his wife and son’s murders, the other deaths possibly connected to the family, and the resulting financial cases.

“Everything would be so much better if the reporting and everything was truthful. That’s all it needs to be,”

“You know it’s not. Going back to the beginning they didn’t report s**t,” said Alex. “It wasn’t comprehensive. It was bits and pieces. They would pick one thing out print it out of context.”

He would tell his son and friends about the food in jail, getting his debt down and selling various items to make that happen.

His pod, which was locked down at times for COVID-19.

The guards who he says are “very nice” to him and his fellow prisoners, some of whom would ask him for legal advice on their cases.

He was also reflective on his past. His alleged drug use and abuse and how it affected his life.

“I’ve done a lot of thinking about how I’ve taken a lot of pills and how that all started. There’s no doubt when I started taking them. I’ll wait until I get out and tell you all this. There are things I remember now. This goes back 20 years. No this goes back 23 years. I know Maggie told you she had a real hard time when we moved to Hampton, and why. Generating some bitter damn feelings.”

Alex is also very aware of the media attention his story is getting. He asks about Netflix putting something out, and that he heard they were in Hampton.

Buster then tells him about two other documentaries or programs about the family that he heard of or watched. Dismissing both as not telling the whole truth.

One of the family members on the line even asks Alex about who to use as a media lawyer for the movie, tv, and book requests they are getting.

Other than asking a family member to put flowers on their graves, Alex did not mention his wife Maggie or his son Paul’s killings in the recordings.

He does say the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has information there is “no connection” between the Murdaugh family and Stephen Smith’s death.

Despite Alex’s claims SLED has “not” said that publicly.

Both the case for Stephen Smith and the death of Murdaugh family housekeeper Gloria Satterfield has been reopened and remain open.