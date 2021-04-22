Jacob Kits to help protect Lowcountry waters

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A life-saving tool is now available for Beaufort County boaters and the volunteers out on the water.

The Beaufort Water Search and Rescue Team bought 18 new Jacob’s Kits for use on all their boats.

The volunteer organization even took some purchased by their own family members for personal use.

The “stop the bleed” kits were created in honor of 6-year-old Jacob Hall who died from blood loss after a school shooting in Townville.

The Individual First Aid Bleeding Control Kit is specially equipped to provide essential medical supplies to help anyone with the training to stop life-threatening bleeding.

Created by Burton Fire Capt. Daniel Byrne and his wife, Angela, a Beaufort County teacher, Jacob’s Kits can empower anyone in the general public to take action as an immediate responder, even before medical help can arrive.

The volunteers from Beaufort Water Search and Rescue say their kits will help in two ways.

The first, protecting any stranded or injured boaters they are out on the water to try and help.

The second, to help the volunteers themselves who are out away from land for long stretches of time.

“If we are out on a mission out on the water and we’ve been dispatched to help someone,” explained Clay Emminger of Beaufort Water Search and Rescue. “If one of us gets hurt, who are they going to send to come to get us? First aid for our personnel is of the utmost importance to so that will get us to be able to get one of our personnel to shore.”

More than 400 Jacob’s Kits are now in all schools in the Burton Fire District and all Beaufort County government buildings.

To find out more about Jacob’s Kits and how you can get some for your organization, visit facebook.com/SCJACOBkit