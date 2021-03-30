‘It’s up to us’: In Savannah, Ossoff urges Georgians to get vaccinated

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sen. Jon Ossoff is spending his week touring mass vaccination sites around Georgia.

During his stop at the Savannah site Tuesday, he urged Georgians to heed the advice of health officials.

“There is a very real risk of a fourth wave of this COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s up to us as citizens to follow public health guidance,” the Democratic senator said, echoing calls for continued mask-wearing and social distancing.

“The vaccine supply is here,” he said, adding, “There are facilities like this one where it’s very convenient, thanks to the hard work of our emergency management personnel and our National Guard soldiers.”

For the Savannah site, appointments are not necessary but can be made online. As of Tuesday, patients are no longer able to walk up to get their shot and must remain in their vehicle.

“We are on the path to recovery, but we can’t let our guard down,” Ossoff said. “We’ve got to stay disciplined, continue to follow public health advice from the CDC and go ahead and make that appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can.”

The senator lauded the American Rescue Plan, which gives $57 million in COVID-19 relief to Savannah.

WSAV’s Ricardo Lewis will have more on the senator’s visit tonight at 10 and 11 on News 3.