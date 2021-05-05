It’s official: SCCPSS will return to 5-day, in-person learning in fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will officially return to in-person learning, five days a week, this fall.

The school board discussed the five-day-a-week goal in recent a recent meeting but made the formal announcement Wednesday.

“We had an internal conversation with the staff, and while we wanted to stagger the students, the staff and students believe that all students reporting on Aug. 4 is good,” said Dr. Ann Levett, SCCPSS superintendent.

Virtual learning will remain an option by request only for those hesitant to return. But Levett says space will be limited.

Certain safety protocols will remain in place. Masks will still be required. Classrooms will be arranged to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, keeping students at least 3 feet apart.

This story is developing. Watch this page for updates.