STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern’s main campus is the first in the state to offer one of Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” stores, letting customers skip the checkout line.

News 3 timed a shopping spree. We found it takes only 20 seconds to walk into the store and buy a snack.

“[It’s] much faster,” said Jeff Blythe, associate director for auxiliary services at GSU. “You don’t have to wait in line to check in, you don’t have to wait in line to check out.”

With 200 cameras across the ceiling watching you search the shelves, you can buy a snack in a matter of seconds.

“I’m just kind of thrown straight into the future,” Jaheim Williams, a student at GSU said.

Partnering with Amazon, the grab-and-go store is powered with AI and weighted shelves.

“I just didn’t think it would happen so fast,” said Williams. “It’s some type of stuff that you would see in a movie but now it’s like we’re living in it.”

Tap your card before you walk in and everything you walk out with is already paid for.

“The students have really liked it and the faculty and staff and we’ve got a lot of community members or repeat customers so far so it’s been a really neat project that we’ve worked on,” said Blythe.