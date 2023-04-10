BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The megasite in Bryan County may be years away from opening — but construction is moving incredibly fast, according to local leaders.

Last week, the site went vertical as construction on the main buildings is underway.

“I mean it’s moving at light speed, you know, every day there’s a change,” Carter Infinger, chairman of the Bryan County Board of Commissioners.

The Bryan County Hyundai Metaplant is officially vertical — construction on the main buildings is a go.

“Right now, there’s 11 primary buildings out there…seven are under construction right now. The rest of them are in for permitting. So that kind of gives you a scope,” said Infinger.

“There’s probably up to a thousand workers there right now working. Every day they are there 24/7, somebody’s always working at the site.”

The county will need additional infrastructure in place by the time the electric vehicle plant opens in 2025 in order to address the growth the once-rural county will soon see.

“Surrounding it, you know, we’re putting in roundabouts, stop lights, widening roads where we need to widen them,” said Infinger.

“And so again, it’s really trying to stay ahead of it. We’re doing all the sewer and water infrastructure now, too. We’re working with Bulloch County and we’re getting water from Bulloch County…They are building a water tower out there which will be ready for the plant.”

The plant will create over 8,000 jobs in the area, but growth in Bryan County doesn’t stop there, as thousands of more jobs are on the way for the county unrelated to the Metasite.

“There’s also you know Hyundai Mobis,” said Infinger. “They are going to have about 1,200 jobs on the southside of the county. We’ve created about another 1,500 to 1,800 jobs unrelated to the Hyundai project.”

Infinger also shared that the majority of these jobs will be for locals and said when it’s all said and done, roughly under a hundred Korean families will be relocating because of the megasite.