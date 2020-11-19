‘It’s literally indescribable’: GS student collecting supplies for hurricane-stricken Honduras

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Eta was one of the worst natural disasters to hit Honduras in over 20 years.

International Georgia Southern University student and Honduran native Oscar Moncada says the devastation is hard to watch from afar.

“It’s literally indescribable,” said Moncada.

Officials are still assessing damage and locating victims as rising water levels have trapped hundreds of communities.

“At the moment we speak, my family still has no electricity in their house,” said Moncada. “They’ve been without light and without water for the whole week.”

Moncada says his family lives in Tegucigalpa, which is the capital of Honduras. He says the landscape is better suited for these types of storms, and luckily, they’re doing okay.

The same can’t be said for other parts of the country where one in five people live in poverty.

The country was already grappling with a pandemic and political tensions, Moncada says, and the aftermath of Eta has made life intolerable for some.

“Most of our people live in situations of extreme poverty,” he said, “the pandemic initially came to expose the whole broken health system, and the people have been exposed to non-attendance practically.”

Moncada left Honduras four years ago to study civil engineering at Georgia Southern. He says it’s a privilege and the reason he’s collecting supplies to send back home.

“I contacted my closest Honduran friends, you know, to make it more organized and to involve them as well in this because we are all in it together,” said Moncada.

He says his fraternity helped him set up donation drop offs at three locations.

Moncada held his flag proudly during a recent bid for homecoming king, a symbol of all the love he has for Honduras.

“Even though I’m studying in the U.S., I have better opportunities,” said Moncada, “I always felt this love and appreciation for my country, and I will never forget of them.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house on 803 Robin Trail in Statesboro.

They are asking for non-perishables, medical supplies, clothing, personal items and monetary donations.

Moncada says all donations will be transported to Miami and from there sent to Honduras.