PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Insurance Commissioner’s Office organized a ‘Claims Village’ for tornado victims in Bryan County on Monday.

Preliminary damages from Bryan County indicate 10 to 20 homes were destroyed and 50 to 60 sustained substantial damage.

The point of the Claims Village was to make things as easy as possible for recent tornado victims to file claims.

“We have seven or eight companies that have come out and we have consumers sitting with them and talking about their claims and letting them know what they can do to help them,’ said JoAnne Oni, State Insurance Commissioner’s Office.

“Commissioner John King called all the major carriers and asked them to come out because he knows consumers need help,” said Oni. “When you’re displaced, you can’t live in your home. You need someone to give you a check give you resources to help you continue your life.”

For the most part, those who came were helped in terms of information and claims files.

But Karen and Ken Hull came to file a complaint with the Insurance Commissioner’s Office, saying they were concerned and don’t think they’ve yet received enough information from their insurer.

“We have damage to several rooms and our cars, but we can probably live in our home,” said Mrs. Hull. “The insurance man came out yesterday and all he did was take pictures. you know, gather the information but no information to us.”

Hull filed a complaint with the Insurance Commissioner’s office hoping to get more action from her insurance company.

“They’ve got to let us know something, we’re 75 years old, you know it’s hard on us,” said Mrs. Hull as she began to cry. “It was scary the night of the tornado and it’s scary every since, like I said what do we do?”

Other people who came to the event came said they were able to tile claims and get issues resolved, The Insurance Commissioner’s Office said that’s why it held the event.

“Commissioner John King called all the major carriers and asked them to come out because he knows consumers need help,” said Oni. “When you’re displaced, you can’t live in your home and you need someone to give you a check, give you resources to help you continue your life.”

Hull told us after filing her complaint she received a call from one of the insurance companies she deals with.

The Insurance Commissioner’s Office says it is here to help and if consumers have complaints, they should call the hotline number at 1-800-656-2298.