‘It’s gone’: Fire devastates family home in Walthourville

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A house fire displaced a family of seven Thursday afternoon in Walthourville.

Crews were called to Arnall Drive around 2:45 p.m.

“They were encouraged to get out,” Walthourville Fire Chief Anthony Burns said of the family. “When I arrived, they were still trying to salvage what they could. It was too late for that.”

Burns said crews arrived to find heavy fire in the kitchen and laundry areas, which spread throughout the house. Though the cause remains under investigation, Burns says a grease fire may have been involved.

It took roughly 20 to 30 minutes for firefighters to get the flames under control, the chief said. Then their focus shifted to extinguishing hotspots.

Diamond Davis wasn’t at the house when the fire began but said she grew up there with her five siblings.

“It’s kind of depressing because, I mean, we have a lot of memories here,” she said.

Davis said it hurt to see her family home devastated. “It’s gone,” she said with tears welling. “It’s not coming back.”

Burns said the Red Cross was called in to assist the family with whatever they need. Local fire and law enforcement agencies assisted Walthourville Fire on the scene.