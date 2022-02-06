It’s finally here. Enmarket arena opens its doors for first time Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After years of planning and several delays, the long-awaited Enmarket arena opened its doors Saturday, welcoming city leaders and community members to enjoy the newest addition to the Hostess City.

“As you join us here today, please enjoy your facility Savannah,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

Just like that, with the ceremonious cutting of the ribbon, the Enmarket arena officially opened its doors Saturday. and Savannahian’s lined up to celebrate this milestone at the community day event.

“Savannah, welcome to the personification, the manifestation and the realization of our vision, Savannah’s EnMarket Arena and that’s where we make a lot of noise,” Johnson said.

Guests filed into the new facility, greeted with live music from local bands, free food, games and giveaways.

“We needed something like this for the community, I think it’s great,” one attendee said.

City leaders say they built this arena around the community, laying the foundation for more growth.

“We now have to go outside the arena and talk about how do we create good community space, how do we create economic incubators for small businesses here to grow and thrive,” Johnson said. “We need to make sure that all of Savannah has an equitable opportunity to take a part in Savannah’s cultural and tourism growth.”

An important part of that growth, Johnson says, is job creation.

“Seventy-five percent of the maintenance and operation of this building is done by Savannahians so that’s money being generated and then recycled into our local economy.”

The long-awaited arena is already set to host some major acts in the coming weeks.

“I think this arena’s the missing piece in Savannah, when you look at it, it’s such a great hospitality city, it’s such a great destination for people to go, but people have to leave here to go to shows,” said Peter Luukko, Co-chairman of OBG Facilities. “Well, they don’t anymore.”

a project years in the making, finally a reality.

“20 years in the making, millions of dollars, hundreds of city employees, five city council administrations and now the citizens get to enjoy the fruits of their vision and their labor,” Johnson says.