SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local advocates of affirmative action are calling today’s decision a major setback in the fight for equality in our education system.

Lloyd Johnson, who is the president of the Savannah 100 Foundation, told News 3 that this turns the clock back to a time before rulings like Brown versus the Board of Education.

“It really turns the clock back it’s a terrible, terrible decision.”

Lloyd Johnson is a retired attorney and life-long civil rights activist.

He’s spent his career helping under-represented youth break into the field of law.

“The Savannah 100 Foundation of which I’m the immediate past president, has focused on using the law as a vehicle of social justice and in that course has aimed towards preparing Savannah youngsters who are underrepresented in the legal profession into law school, we’ve been doing that very effectively and what this decision means is it says that there is no such need for affirmative action.”

A decision Johnson says threatens the progress that’s been made in diversifying higher education.

“Almost every university in the country that has minimized affirmative action has shown a significant decline in the presence of Black students and Latinos, it’s as simple as that.”

Johnson says without HBCUs he and others like him would not have had access to a college education. And now, as HBCUs face unprecedented cuts in funding, He says this latest decision signals a concerning decline in progress when it comes to the country’s commitment to equality — in education and in the professional world.

Johnson said, “Its implications go far beyond education, profound as it is it goes far beyond that, and unless and until the issue is addressed, we feed into a situation now where the Supreme Court is viewed as another political body.”

He continued, “It’s sad, tragic and I dare say many people are very angry about this decision, very angry.”

Johnson said the court’s decision fails to acknowledge the education system’s history of discrimination and sets a dangerous precedent for reviewing applicants that doesn’t take into account the roadblocks students of color face.