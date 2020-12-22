‘It’s a lasting, living memory’: Beaufort renames police HQ in late chief’s honor

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Tuesday morning, the Beaufort City Council gathered for a short meeting. There was only one item on the agenda, but it was an important one.

Officials renamed the city’s police headquarters to “The Matthew J. Clancy Law Enforcement Center” in honor of their late police chief.

“We all strive as leaders to be respected at the end of their tours,” current Beaufort Police Chief Dale McDorman explained. “Matt was able to do that and be genuinely loved by the officers that worked with him and for him.”

In July 2020, Chief Matt Clancy died at the age of 56 after a lengthy battle with cancer. His legacy, however, now lives on at the place he spent over a decade working. A bronze plaque, with the chief’s favorite quotes “Remember who you are” and “Always make a difference”, is displayed outside the station near the front door.

“I’m just deeply moved that it’s a lasting, living memory of all the good he did in the community in every way,” Lisa Clancy, Chief Clancy’s wife, said at the ceremony Tuesday morning. “It’s such an honor to know that someone would have thought of that, and they would make it come to fruition. It’s a memory that lives on forever.”

Countless people took the podium Tuesday morning to share stories about the late police chief before unveiling the plaque. The Clancy family, who leaned on the police department for support during their darkest days, say the ceremony helps them cope with their loss.

“It’s so unfair, in my mind, that he’s gone to tell you the truth,” Phyllis Sippel, Chief Clancy’s mother, explained. “To have people appreciate what he did, we knew, but to have other people recognize it [is special].”

Chief Clancy’s son, Tyler, wanted his father’s name to hold special meaning to the next generation of law enforcement officers. He created the Matthew J. Clancy Criminal Justice Leadership Scholarship to make it more affordable for students to attend the Technical College of the Lowcountry.