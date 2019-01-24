Local News

It will now cost a bit more to build in South Bryan County

By:

Posted: Jan 24, 2019 04:01 AM EST

Updated: Jan 24, 2019 04:01 AM EST

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga., (WSAV)- Developers who want to build in unincorporated South Bryan County will soon have to pay a bit more for that right. 

The payment is called an impact fee and starting April 1 it will go into effect. Carter Infinger, a Chairman with the Bryan County Board of Commissioners said it's designed to help improve infrastructure in an area that's seeing high population growth.

"And that impact fee will be used for future transportation projects, impacting in those areas they're building in. Roundabouts or whatever other needs we need as far as future transportation," Infinger said.

The new impact fee is around $3,200. Although the fee is not county wide, Infinger said a similar fee could eventually be utilized in North Bryan County, in the future. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center