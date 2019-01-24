It will now cost a bit more to build in South Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga., (WSAV)- Developers who want to build in unincorporated South Bryan County will soon have to pay a bit more for that right.

The payment is called an impact fee and starting April 1 it will go into effect. Carter Infinger, a Chairman with the Bryan County Board of Commissioners said it's designed to help improve infrastructure in an area that's seeing high population growth.

"And that impact fee will be used for future transportation projects, impacting in those areas they're building in. Roundabouts or whatever other needs we need as far as future transportation," Infinger said.

The new impact fee is around $3,200. Although the fee is not county wide, Infinger said a similar fee could eventually be utilized in North Bryan County, in the future.