HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Hilton Head broker says if you’re looking to buy or sell your home on Hilton Head, now is the time.

Experts say they are starting to see a drop in housing costs, meaning now could be the perfect time to buy the home of your dreams.

We’re told there may be more opportunity for people looking to move right now—since the red hot market seems to be cooling down.

Bryan Hughes, the lead broker from Dot Real Estate, says sellers may have reached their peak in the market.

“Values are still very high from a seller’s perspective,” said Hughes, “now a property might not sell in one or two days—it might stay on the market for two to three weeks but that’s still historically low”.

We’ve put more helpful information about home buying and selling at wsav.com/hiltonheadhousing.