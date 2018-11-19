It Is Well: New documentary chronicles the life, legacy of community activist Bennie R. Mitchell Video

Savannah, GA - A film more than ten years in the making is coming to Savannah in 2019. "It is Well" is a documentary that chronicles the life and legacy of community activist Rev. Bennie R. Mitchell, Jr. The biopic is directed by Mitchell's son, Bennie R. Mitchell, III.

"It Is Well"

January 29, 2019

Historic Savannah Theater

Doors Open: 6 P.M.

Showtime: 6:30 P.M.



General Admission: $25



VIP Tickets: $50

Only 100 tickets available

Prime Seating

Complementary Concessions

Memorabilia

Reception following the screening

Visit brmjrinstitute.org for Film Festival Tour Dates.



Watch the movie trailer here.