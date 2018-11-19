It Is Well: New documentary chronicles the life, legacy of community activist Bennie R. Mitchell

Local News

Savannah, GA - A film more than ten years in the making is coming to Savannah in 2019. "It is Well" is a documentary that chronicles the life and legacy of community activist Rev. Bennie R. Mitchell, Jr. The biopic is directed by Mitchell's son, Bennie R. Mitchell, III.

"It Is Well"
January 29, 2019
Historic Savannah Theater
Doors Open: 6 P.M.
Showtime: 6:30 P.M.


General Admission: $25
 
VIP Tickets:  $50
Only 100 tickets available
Prime Seating
Complementary Concessions
Memorabilia
Reception following the screening 

Visit brmjrinstitute.org for Film Festival Tour Dates.
 

Watch the movie trailer here.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


