It Is Well: New documentary chronicles the life, legacy of community activist Bennie R. Mitchell
Savannah, GA - A film more than ten years in the making is coming to Savannah in 2019. "It is Well" is a documentary that chronicles the life and legacy of community activist Rev. Bennie R. Mitchell, Jr. The biopic is directed by Mitchell's son, Bennie R. Mitchell, III.
"It Is Well"
January 29, 2019
Historic Savannah Theater
Doors Open: 6 P.M.
Showtime: 6:30 P.M.
General Admission: $25
VIP Tickets: $50
Only 100 tickets available
Prime Seating
Complementary Concessions
Memorabilia
Reception following the screening
Visit brmjrinstitute.org for Film Festival Tour Dates.
Watch the movie trailer here.
