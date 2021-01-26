‘It certainly makes sense’: Mayor Johnson calls again on Gov. Kemp to issue a statewide mask mandate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday morning Savannah Mayor Van Johnson held his weekly city COVID-19 press briefing, requesting Gov. Brian Kemp to reconsider issuing a statewide mask mandate.

Johnson began the briefing by thanking the Savannah community for showing their support and helping honor the lives lost to COVID-19 during last week’s remembrance ceremony.

“Savannah has endured another week that started out with great uncertainty, “ said Johnson.

Johnson mentioned the U.S. Congress of Mayors prepares to meet this week.

President Joe Biden plans to address the group.

“We are looking forward to his partnership and support,” explained Johnson.

According to the mayor, President Biden has asked Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days of his administration. Johnson added Biden has called on governors, mayors, business leaders and community leaders to issue masking and social distancing measures to help control COVID-19.

The mayor then called on Kemp to issue a statewide mask mandate — a request the mayor has made previous times before.

“It certainly makes sense,” commented Johnson.

