SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the Israeli-Hamas conflict continues to unfold in the Middle East, we’re On Your Side helping people in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire put it all in perspective.

Recently, we hosted two retired ambassadors in our studio to find out what it means for our daily lives and its potential for becoming a global conflict.

Above is our conversation with the Retired Ambassador to Iraq, Turkey and Albania, James Jeffrey. He was in town to speak on the topic to the Savannah Council on World Affairs.

Jeffrey was joined by Retired Ambassador to Kuwait, Larry Silverman who from 2011-2012 also served as Special Advisor to then Vice President Joe Biden during the Obama Administration.