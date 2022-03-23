SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Islands High School students were evacuated from the campus Wednesday following a threatening phone call, according to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

Students were taken to a nearby facility as a precaution while campus police and Chatham County fire and police personnel responded to the scene.

Officials advised there is traffic congestion in the area as parents and guardians pick up their students.

Further details on the nature of the threat have not been provided.

This story is developing.