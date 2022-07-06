SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re headed out to Wilmington Island late Thursday night, you’ll be taking a new bridge.

Drivers will shift over from the Wilmington River/Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway draw bridge to a new high-level fixed span bridge at 11:30 p.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said.

The new route will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.

Traffic is being rerouted to allow crews to remove the two existing double bascule bridges, GDOT said. Crews will also work to complete bridge two or twin bridge construction, which is expected to be completed by mid-2024.