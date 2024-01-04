SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – iSeeCars has released its study of the most sought-after used cars in 2023. The study calculated over 9.2 million used car sales to identify the best sellers.

The top five cars in the Savannah area were:

Ford F-150

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Nissan Altima

Toyota Camry

GMC Sierra 1500

The top two spots for the entire state of Georgia were held by the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Rounding out the final three were the Toyota Camry and Corolla followed by the Ram 1500.

The study found that the F-150 was the overall best seller in 34 states and 29 of the 50 largest metro areas.

The Toyota Corolla jumped up five spots from the 2022 study, going from number 13 to number 8 in popularity.

Teslas could be found consistently in the top 10 for best-selling EVs ranking 1st (Model 3), 2nd (Model Y), 5th (Model S), and 6th (Model X).

Find the full study at this link.