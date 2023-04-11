CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax failed when it was on the ballot last year. And now, local leaders say voters need to consider it again.

TSPLOST was 1300 votes shy of passing back in the 2022 midterms – but we’ve learned multiple municipalities have reached out to Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis saying it needs another chance to pass.

Because of the growth in Chatham and surrounding areas, Ellis believes the money is essential for new roads, bridges and other capital improvements.

The chairman does acknowledge that there might be some doubts after it failed just five months ago. But today, he explained to me where he thinks things went wrong.

“What happened at the last TSPLOST was the county is not able to advertise. So we have to depend on others and I don’t think the messaging got out well enough as to what was coming. I don’t think anybody could foresee and could see all of the other companies were going to supply chain that was going to come with Hyundai and that’s going to bring people.”

Ellis says the next steps would be to gather all the elected officials within the cities to have a discussion and go from there.