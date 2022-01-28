Iowa man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for child sex crimes on Ft. Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — A former US Army soldier from Iowa has been sentenced to just over 6 years in federal prison after admitting to sex crimes against a minor while stationed at Ft. Stewart.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, 46-year-old Jason Adkins was sentenced to 76 months in prison after pleading guilty to abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 years of age. U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore Jr. also ordered Adkins to serve 15 years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

“Thanks to the difficult work of law enforcement and education professionals, Jason Adkins has been brought to justice for his depraved actions,” said U.S. Attorney David Estes. “We will be relentless in protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”

Adkins was stationed in Ft. Stewart before retiring from the Army in 2015, after which he relocated to Altoona, Iowa. Officers with the Altoona Police Department contacted Army Criminal Investigation Command to report Adkin’s arrest on state child sex crimes charges in 2019, and the investigation uncovered that Adkins had committed similar crimes in both Iowa and Ft. Stewart.

“Army CID Special Agents work tirelessly to ensure those who perpetrate the heinous crime of sexual assault against a child are held accountable,” said Gregory Ford, Director of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID). “This sentence is a reflection of the steadfast relationships CID maintains with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners across the country. I want to thank the Altoona Police Department for their dedication to this complex investigation.”

His federal sentence will be served consecutively to a four-year state sentence for his crimes in Iowa.

Adkins’ case was investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Altoona Police Department and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marcela C. Mateo and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Darron Hubbard.